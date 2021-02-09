JEE Main 2021: Admit cards for February session to be released soon; check jeemain.nta.nic.in

The admit cards for the February session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 are likely to be released anytime this week online. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting the national-level entrance exams, will release the hall tickets on its official website soon.

As per an official notification, NTA is scheduled to release the hall ticket for JEE Main 2021 February session in the second week of February. A report by Times Now suggests the tentative date of the release of admit cards is 10 February, 2021.

Candidates set to appear in the engineering entrance exam are advised to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in regularly to stay updated. No personal intimation is going to be sent to the applicants.

The hall ticket is likely to carry several important details about the exam. The admit card is going to have the name of the examination centre, slot assigned to a particular candidate and the reporting time.

Once the link gets activated, follow these steps to download the JEE Mains 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in >Step 2: Click on the link that says: 'JEE Main admit card 2021' on the homepage >Step 3: You will be redirected to another page >Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given space (your application number and password/ date of birth) >Step 5: Once you have logged in, your hall ticket will appear on the screen >Step 6: View the admit card, download the document and take a print out for future use

According to NDTV, candidates seeking admission into National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical institutes need to sit in the JEE Main exam and pass the written computer-based test.

This year, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will also admit students on the basis of their JEE results.

