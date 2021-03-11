JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; here are the steps to download hall ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 11 March, released the hall tickets for JEE Main 2021 on its official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Candidates who are preparing for the JEE March Session 2 examination will be able to download the admit card by typing in their application number, date of birth and security pin. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format from 16 to 18 March at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad, according to the notification issued by the National Testing Agency.

The candidates are advised to download their admit card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), March 2021 along with the self-declaration and undertaking regarding COVID-19. Students should go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin, uploaded on the NTA website.

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on any of the admit card link

Step 3: A new page will show up

Step 4: Now, in the rectangular box, enter the application number, Date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and security pin

Step 5: Cross-check all the details

Step 6: Hit on the submit button

Step 7: Admit Card will appear on the screen

All candidates must download the admit card on their device and take out a hard copy of the same. It is important to note that the admit card and related details are in four pages - Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, page 2 has "Important instruction for candidates" and page 3 and 4 have "Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19". The candidates are requested to download all four pages.

Candidates are suggested to visit the examination venue, a day in advance to see the arrangements at the centre, so that they do not face any problem on the day of examination.

If s/he is unable to download the admit card then contact 011- 40759000 or send an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates, please note that the officials will not be sending the admit card via post.

Further, they should check all the details mentioned in the hall ticket. In case there is any discrepancy, kindly get in touch with officials at the earliest.

Candidates can also download the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card via direct link here

The NTA has withheld the admit card candidates who have filled in multiple application forms. They are advised to contact NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main is applicable for admission to engineering courses in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75 percent marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65 percent in the 12thclass examination. The requirement for the minimum percentage in qualifying exam was, however, waived off in view of the pandemic.

