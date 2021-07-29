JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Session 3 Re-Exam Released By NTA At Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

New Delhi, July 29: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 re-exam admit card. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of the NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Notably, the re-exam is being conducted for the candidates who failed to appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) in the examination centres in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara on July 25 and 27. IGNOU TEE June 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Here’s How To Download Admit Card Online at ignou.ac.in.

The re-examination will be conducted on August 3 and August 4. The official notification reads, “Candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on July 25, 2021 and July 27 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on 3 and 4 August 2021 for these candidates.” JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Released for April Session 3 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download E-Admit Cards.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates Are Required to Visit The Official Website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on “Download Admit Card for Session-3 JEE (Main) April 2021”.

Enter your login credentials, including your application number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

Download the admit card and its printout for future reference.

Admit cards carry details of exam centre, exam date and shift/timing. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre on the date and shift/time other than that mentioned in her or his admit card.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also allowed Bahraini candidates to take the JEE Main Session 1 re-exam from August 3 to 5. Bahraini candidates failed to appear for the exam due to lockdown in Bahrain. Paper 1 of B.E./B.Tech. will be conducted on August 3 and 4, and Paper 2A and 2B of B.Arch./B.Planning will be held on August 5.