JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Session 4 Released By NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

New Delhi, August 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 Session 4. Students appearing for the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 can download their hall ticket from the official website of the NTA- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applicants can download the admit card using their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth. IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 Released By Indian Air Force At afcat.cdac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Over seven lakh candidates have registered for session 4 JEE Mains 2021. The examination will be held from August 26 to September 2. It will be the last session of the JEE exam. Aspirants are also required to fill the self-declaration form. The form is part of the hall ticket. It has to be signed by the parent of the candidates appearing for the exams. The self-declaration form should have a left-hand thumb impression and signature of the aspirants. JEE Main 2021 Result for Session 3 Declared, Students Can Check Scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check Result Online.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the NTA- jeemain.nta.nic.in .

On the home page, there will be three links to download the hall ticket. Click on any link.

Enter login details.

Click on “Submit”.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

The exam will be conducted across 322 cities in India and 12 cities outside the country, including Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Colombo, Doha and Dubai. Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the admit along with a valid ID proof to their respective examination centre. In case applicants are facing any difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.