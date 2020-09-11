JEE Main 2020 Results: NTA Announces Cut-off for JEE Advanced

Following declaration of JEE Main 2020 results, the National Testing Agency has released category-wise cut-off for JEE Advanced. While the cut-off for Common Rank List is 90.3765335, for Economically Weaker Section it is 70.2435518 .

View photos

For Other Backward Classes, the cut-off stands at 72.8887969, while Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and and People with disability, the cut-off stands at 50.1760245, 39.0696101 and 0.0618524 respectively.

While JEE Main is the basis for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally-funded Technical Institutes, only top 2,50,000 scorers from this test will be eligible for JEE Advanced, which is an entrance test for admission to the various IITs.

The cut-off for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be decided by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority at a later date.

While ranking students, NTA has taken into consideration the best score for those who have appeared for JEE Main in both January and September. NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch. &B. Planning) will be declared later on.

Out of 8.41 lakh students registered for JEE main in April/September, only 6.35 lakh students had appeared for the exam conducted across two shifts between 1 to 6 September.

Combining January, a total of 11.74 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main, out of which 10.23 lakh appeared for the exam.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.JEE Main 2020 Results: NTA Announces Cut-off for JEE AdvancedSudarshan TV’s Chavhanke Fans Divisive Flames in UPSC Jihad Show . Read more on Education by The Quint.