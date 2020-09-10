JEE Main 2020 Results Likely To Be Declared on Friday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare JEE Mains 2020 result on Friday, 11 September, sources told The Quint.

Along with the result, JEE Mains cut off is also likely be declared by the NTA. The examination. The JEE Mains examinations were conducted from 1 September to 6 September, across the country.

Here’s how you can check your results:

Visit the ntaresults.nic.in or open the official JEE Main website

Click on the “view result/scorecard”

Login using JEE Main 2020 application number and date of birth

The result will be displayed on the screen which can be downloaded and printed

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission to undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences, or architecture.

Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam also enrolls students based on JEE Advanced.

According to data released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, 4 September, nearly 1,15,000 were unable to appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) in the first three days, highlighting the fear among students of contracting COVID-19 and their push to postpone the exam.

