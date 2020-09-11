JEE Main 2020 Results Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Toppers' List Out, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile, Here's How to Check Scores Released by NTA Online

New Delhi, September 11: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main were declared on Friday night by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The toppers' list was also released shortly after the declaration of results. Students who appeared for the examinations can check the scores online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NEET 2020: No Lockdown in Punjab on September 13 In View of Entrance Exams.



The toppers' list was out shortly after the results were declared. A total of 24 students have succeeded in scoring 100 percentage. Their names are mentioned in the list shared below.

Check Full List of 24 Toppers of JEE Main 2020

Here's How to Download the Marksheet at jeemain.nta.nic.

Candidates are recommended to login at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On visiting the website, find the marquee tab which reads as follows: “JEE Mains 2020 results”.

On the page that appears, enter your ID, credentials and other required details.

On the page that appears after clicking on submit/next, the results would be displayed.

Candidates are recommended to download the PDF copy of results for interim use as the hardcopy is expected to be delivered later.

The JEE Main is one of the most crucial entrance examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency. The marks form the basis for admissions in several undergraduate engineering colleges. This year, the JEE Main was deferred multiple times due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.