JEE (Main) 2020 Result: Five Delhi boys among 24 candidates to score 100 percentile in entrance exam

JEE (Main) Result 2020 | Five students from Delhi have scored 100 percentile in the Joint Engineering Entrance (Main) exam, the result for which was declared late night on Friday.

The exam was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top scorers from Delhi include Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal and Tushar Sethi. They are among the 24 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in the crucial exam.

Steps to check scores:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'JEE Main result 2020' link, or access the link directly by clicking here

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and other details

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is conducted twice a year. The first round of the entrance test for engineering colleges was conducted in January 2020. Nine students had scored a perfect 100 in the entrance test held in January.

The second round was scheduled for April 2020 but got postponed due the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed to contain it.

The exam for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from 1 to 6 September, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures due to COVID-19.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 percent of them had appeared for the exam.

Last year, the attendance in the January and April edition of the exam was 94.11 percent and 94.15 percent respectively. Last year too, 24 students had secured 100 percentile. The cut-off was set at 89.75 percentile.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit were among the steps taken by the National Testing Agency for safely conducting the crucial exam.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on 27 September.

With inputs from PTI

