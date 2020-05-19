JEE Main 2020 Update: NTA Reopens Application Process, Here Are Steps to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, May 19: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the opportunity for students to apply for JEE Main 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, several students have dropped their plan to study abroad. The reopening of the application process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains) will give them a chance to study engineering in India. The application window will be open till May 24. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here.

"Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India. I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020. Hurry! Forms available till 24th May," Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released: Check and Download Timetable for Remaining Exams Online at cbse.nic.in.

HRD Minister Tweet:

📢Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India. I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.

Hurry! Forms available till 24th May. pic.twitter.com/hSwXQ9GBjX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020





How to Apply for JEE Main 2020:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the main page, click on the application form button

Make your log in account

Login using your credentials

Fill the form, upload images

Make the payment, submit the form

The JEE Mains 2020 will be held from July 18, 2020 to July 23, 2020. Through JEE Main, students will be allowed to seek admission to admission in engineering and architecture programmes in India.