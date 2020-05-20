JEE Main 2020: NTA Reopens Application Window at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Last Date May 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. The NTA released a notification regarding the JEE Main 2020 application window on its official website. The last date to register for the Joint Entrance Examination is May 24.

The NTA has stated that it will be accepting online application forms till 5:00 pm and payment can be done till 11:50 pm.

In a statement, the exam conducting body said, “In view of the representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to the changed circumstances arising out of Covid-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give one last opportunity”.

In order to check the notification directly, candidates can click on the link.

In a separate circular, the NTA also said aspirants can again make corrections in their application form and change exam centre cities.

According to the notification, candidates can make modifications in their form starting May 25 and the window will close on May 31.

For checking the notification directly, click on the link.

JEE Main 2020: How to fill your application form

Step 1 - Go to the official portal

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the title reading, “Fill JEE (Main) April 2020 Application Form”

Step 3 - Then go on to tap on section, “Fresh Registration Only”

Step 4 - Enter all credentials and click on the “New Registration”

Step 5 - In the end make payment and submit the form