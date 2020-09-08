JEE Main 2020: NTA releases answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in; candidates can raise objections till 10 Sep

JEE Main 2020 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam conducted from 1 to 6 September can download and check the provisional answer key from the official website.

The NTA has also released the JEE Main 2020 question papers for the candidates.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates will have to enter their application number and password, to check the answer key.

To raise objections, if any, candidates will have to click on the link on the JEE Main website. Candidates will be required to upload relevant documents supporting their claims. The decision taken by the NTA on the challenges will be final.

As per a notification by the NTA, candidates can raise objections by 10 September up to 10 am. They will have to pay a sum of Rs 200, which is non-refundable, as a processing fee for each question challenged.

A report by Times Now said that once the objections are raised, the exam conducting agency will go through them and make changes if needed before releasing the final answer key.

The result of JEE Main 2020 will soon be declared after the final answer key is released.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "View Question Paper and Challenge Answer Key."

Step 3: You will be directed to the login page, where you can enter your application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The answer key will open in a PDF file.

Click here to directly check JEE Main 2020 answer key

The exam was held across 600 centres. The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

