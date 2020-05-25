JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 admit card to be released 15 days ahead of tests, says National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice saying that the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2020 will be released 15 days before the tests.

The JEE (Main) 2020 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to noon, while the second will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, NEET (UG) 2020 which was to be held on 3 May will now be held on 26 July from 2 pm to 5 pm.

JEE (Main) 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from 5 to 11 April. It was postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The examination will now be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July.

According to a report by The Indian Express, as per the latest notification, the JEE (Main) 2020 admit card is expected to be released in the first week of July. The NEET (UG) 2020 hall ticket is likely to be available sometime in the second week of July, the report said.

The admit card indicating candidate's roll number and centre of examination will be available for download on NTA official website - www.nta.ac.in.

JEE (Main) 2020 applicants can check and download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have enrolled themselves for NEET (UG) 2020 can download their admit cards from ntaneet.nic.in.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), over 9 lakh students have registered to appear for JEE Main and over 15.93 lakh have applied for NEET 2020.

The Indian Express report mentioned that the result of both the entrance examinations is expected to be announced within a month.

