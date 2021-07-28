If JEE Advanced Can be Held in October, Why Not NEET 2021, ask Students

Following the announcement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 exam date , which is to be held on October 3, aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 have raised questions as to why the medical entrance exam can not be held in October. NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12 in pen and paper mode.

As lakhs of students will be heading to the exam centres, they have been demanding the postponement of the NEET 2021 fearing a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, since the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced can be held in October, why can’t NEET be postponed to the same month, students question.

They have taken to the social media platform, Twitter, to voice their demands with the hashtags #JeeadvinOCT_WhynotNEET. Several social media trends including #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober and #PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober were already being running. Aspirants have pointed that since the exams will be held once, all students will have to appear for the exams at once thus putting lakhs of lives at risk amid the pandemic.

Students have also pointed that with the new exam pattern, they will require extra time to study for the medical exam. Further, the number of questions to be attempted is more and they will get a single chance to appear for the exam in a year unline JEE Main.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too has also come out in support of the medical exam aspirants. He had said that the government is not paying attention to the demands of the students. He had said this is “not the time to do PM ke #MannKiBaat, in this hard time we have to listen #StudentsKeMannKiBaat.”

As per the new exam pattern, the exam will have two sections in each subject — physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany in MCQ format. The syllabus will be from class 12 level.

