JEE Advanced 2021 Applications to Begin Soon, List of Documents Needed

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) applications are set to begin soon. The admission brochure released recently on the official website of JEE Advanced, listed the complete set of documents needed to apply for the exams this year. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the exam date for JEE Advance is yet to be announced.

JEE Advanced 2021: What documents are required to upload while registering for the exam?

For Indian students:

— Class 10 marksheet/ pass

— Birth certificate, if date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate

— Class 12 or equivalent, marksheet

— Passport-size photograph

— Scanned copy of signature

— Aadhar card

— Category certificate for GEN-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, if applicable

— PwD certificate, if applicable

— Scribe letter request, only for those who have planned to opt PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes”

— DS category certificate, if applicable

— Gazette notification showing the change of name, only for those candidates whose names are not the same as in class 10 / birth certificate.

For foreign students:

— Passport-size photograph

— Scanned copy of signature

— Photo Identity Proof

— Class 10 marksheet/ pass

— Birth certificate, if date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate

— Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet

— Birth certificate for age proof

— Citizenship certificate/ passport

— OCI/PIO card, if applicable

— Gazette notification showing the change of name, if applicable

While for Indian students, the top 2.5 lakh students, who have appeared for the JEE Mains can apply for the JEE Advanced exams, in case of foreign candidates, they can register for JEE (Advanced) 2021 directly.

However, those foreign national candidates, who have studied or are studying in India at class 12 or equivalent must appear for the JEE (Main) 2021 to qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2021.

This year, apart from the candidates qualifying JEE Main 2021, those who were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced in 2020 but were absent for the exam, will be given a chance to appear for the entrance test. Those candidates need not clear JEE Main again this year, their last year marks will be considered for JEE Advanced 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here