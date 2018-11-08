Jean-Marc Vallee not afraid to work with strong women

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Director Jean-Marc Vallee says he is not afraid to work with strong intelligent women.

Vallee depicted women's lives and perspectives in hit series "Big Little Lies", featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

He also worked with Amy Adams on "Sharp Objects", an adaptation of the 2006 debut novel of the same name from author Gillian Flynn.

The psychological thriller stars Adams as Camille Preaker, a troubled reporter with a penchant for drinking and cutting herself. She has been assigned to cover the mysterious murders of two young girls in her small Missouri hometown of Wind Gap. The show airs in India on Star World Premiere HD.

"I'm not afraid to work with these strong intelligent women. And it's challenging, at moments, and we have our fights and arguments," Vallee said in a statement to IANS.

"But we learn to work together, to dance, and to respect one another. But this show was the toughest -- it was tougher than 'Big Little Lies'," he added.

Elaborating on his experience while working on "Sharp Objects", he said: "I was scared of the project and I wanted to prepare and do more homework and have more prep, but everybody else was already. So I said, 'alright, I'm going to do this'.

"We've got great actors, great material. And once we started, we learnt to work together, and find our pace. But it was still scary material. And Amy was so courageous and brave to tackle this, to accept being naked like this.

"Literally, and metaphorically naked. It is challenging for her and I'm sure she was as scared as I was. And I'd never met this character before, and I couldn't relate to her, and I was afraid of not being able to help her or guide her or direct her."

--IANS

sug/rb