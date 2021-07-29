'JDS Still Strong Force in Karnataka': BJP Leader's Daughter 'Congratulates' Bommai

In an interesting turn of events, former BJP MP late Ananth Kumar’s daughter Vijeta Ananthkumar on Thursday tweeted that the JDS is still a strong political force in Karnataka. The tweet comes in the background of Basavaraj Bommai being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Bommai was a JDS member until 2008 when he joined the BJP.

“Why Karnataka politics is really interesting? JDS is still a very strong political force,” she tweeted.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he appreciated her words.

“In fact, the JDS government is in power in Karnataka,” he told media persons reacting to the tweet.

Kumaraswamy’s nephew and MP Prajwal Revanna responded to the tweet thanking her.

“Thank you @vijeta_at for acknowledging it. When Shri Ananth Kumar Sir was representing he always stood for our state’s interests. However, today, despite having 25 BJP MPs we’ve no one raising the voice for the state. We will always be grateful for his contribution to our state,” he tweeted.

Basavaraj Bommai is the son of former Chief Minister late SR Bommai who was from the JDS. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also a JDS member until he joined the Indian National Congress in 2006.

Bommai was chosen Chief Minister after outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recommended his name to the high command, leaving behind several senior BJP leaders.

