As JD(U) Inches Towards Hierarchical Upheaval, Nitish Holds Cards Close to His Chest

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister landed in Delhi late on Saturday for the party’s national executive meeting amid speculation that its president R C P Singh, now a Cabinet minister in the Modi government, may make way for another leader.

Despite being prodded several times, he refused to divulge any details on the hierarchical changes that are likely to take place within the party.

“There is no need to speculate on the agenda of the meeting. All of us are here to attend the meeting and will do just that,” he told reporters after reaching Delhi.

A party statement had said on Wednesday that organisational issues, membership drive, current political issues and forthcoming state assembly elections are the main items on the agenda for the meeting.

Apart from Kumar, RCP Singh, all its MPs, national office bearers and state unit chiefs are among those who are attending the meeting. Speculation is rife that Singh may step down following his induction as a Cabinet minister in the central government.

Upendra Kushwaha, the party’s parliamentary board chairperson, is being seen as a likely successor in case the party goes for a change at the top. The meeting comes at a time when the regional party’s ties with the BJP are uneven. Only recently, Kumar had expressed his reservation at the push by some BJP chief ministers for a law to control population, saying promoting girl education is a better choice.

