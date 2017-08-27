JD(U) corners opposition over anti-BJP rally

New Delhi (India), August 27 (ANI): Criticising Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) 'anti-Bharatiya Janata Party' (BJP) rally, Janata Dal (JD(U)) spokesperson K.C. Tyagi on Sunday said the rally was organised to save the faces of people, who are involved in corruption.

The "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" (Banish BJP, Save country) rally held at Gandhi ground today in Patna is Lalu's major opposition rally against the Nitish government in Bihar and the BJP at centre.

The representatives from all opposition parties showed up at RJD chief Lalu's rally - JD(U) rebel leader Sharad Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati chose to skip the Patna rally.

Commenting on representatives of Congress taking part in the rally, Tyagi said, "More than half a dozen of their representatives are neither members of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, nor are they the members of the Legislative Assembly."

Calling it a gathbandhan of 'desperate' and 'frustrated' people, he further said, "The biggest power Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is not a part of this rally, also Congress President Sonia is absent. There is no participation from the Left to add a political colour to the rally."

The Rajya Sabha member, however, refrained from saying anything on Sharad Yadav's participation in the rally.

Ahead of the rally, earlier today, Lalu's son Tejashwi yadav said that it is "not a rally in Patna, it is the Patna in a rally."

Calling it a historic day, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said, "The 'countdown' has begun for Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi," adding, "a large crowd gathering for the rally shows that people have united to remove this dictatorship from Bihar."

His brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, said, "I will not breathe a sigh of relief until we uproot the Nitish government. We have blown the conch shell for Mahabharata."

Former chief minister and Lalu's wife Rabri Devi said that, "Despite floods in 16 districts, people have gathered at the Gandhi ground. People are excited for this rally; they will not listen to the fake promises of Nitish Kumar."

Rabri's daughter Misa Bharti is also active in the Patna rally; she brushed aside all allegations on the RJD while speaking to ANI about the rally. (ANI)