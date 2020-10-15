From ‘JCB Ki Khudai’ to ‘JCB Ki Khujli,’ Obsession With JCB Excavator Reaches Another Level With This Man’s Jugaad to Scratch His Back, Watch Viral Video

Remember #JCBKiKhudai? The viral video that gave the internet thousands of memes and jokes last year was like a reality check to all of us as to how much-unemployed people could be to watch ‘JCB Ki Khudai.’ Like literally, desis are just obsessed with JCB! While the video will always be one of the most viewed clips in the history of YouTube, there is this another clip which has surfaced on social media that shows a man using JCB excavator to scratch his back. His ultimate ‘jugaad’ has the potential to be the next JCB ki Khudai funny meme in line, we all must be waiting for. In this article, we bring you the hilarious video of the man using JCB dozer being his personal back-scratcher.

You may know of several uses for an excavator, but no one probably could have imagined that the dozer could be used to do something as simple as scratching one’s back. Shared on Facebook, the video shows a man standing at a construction site, where the JCB machine is parked, just a few steps away from him. He first tries to scratch his back using a piece of cloth, but was clearly unsatisfied with it. He works towards the JCB operator for help. The crane operator can be seen to switch on his machine, which uses its bucket to scratch the man’s back.

Sounds unbelievable? Well, we have the clip as proof that it actually happened. The 41-second clip has amused internet users. It is really hilarious. You can watch the video by clicking HERE. It is just another example of just how obsessed we are with the JCB excavator.

Isn’t it hilarious? Like we mentioned earlier, this is not the first time people have come up with innovative uses of a JCB excavator. We have also seen a clip of a group of women using the machine to climb down from the back of a truck. It went viral too, remember? It is videos like these that keep the internet a fun place for users.