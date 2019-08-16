JCB issues new credit card in India

Although India has a fast-growing economy; the dominant method of payment is still cash that makes India an untapped market for credit card companies. NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India, and JCB International announced the launch of a new credit card, RuPay JCB Global Cards in Mumbai. The partnership was established in 2015 to connect to a global network of merchants and ATMs. At the event, official dignitaries and bank representatives celebrated the collaboration between India and Japan. The first phase of the partnership between NPCI and JCB enabled merchants and ATMs in India to accept foreign JCB credit cards. The second phase of the partnership would enable Indian travelers to use their JCB credit card in foreign countries where the card is accepted worldwide. Eight banks in India will issue RuPay JCB Global Cards. NPCI and JCB are offering a special cashback program for transactions at selected popular destinations.