New JBL portable speaker in India for Rs 21,999

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) HARMAN International, a Samsung Electronics' subsidiary, on Thursday launched JBL "Xtreme 2" portable speaker in India for Rs 21,999.

The device -- available in midnight black, forest green and ocean blue colours -- comes with powerful audio performance, up to 15 hours of playtime and an "IPX7" rating for weather-proofing.

"The new JBL 'Xtreme 2', with its powerful sound, is the perfect choice for anyone looking for an all-weather companion," Sumit Chauhan, Vice President-Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

The device with a newly-designed 3D bass radiators and upgraded drivers has a built-in rechargeable 10,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the "JBL Connect+" feature can be used to wirelessly connect over 100 "Connect+" enabled JBL speakers, thus, amplifying the sound experience through a connected ecosystem, the company added.

The speaker's Bluetooth streaming capability allows up to two users to connect to the same speaker.

The speaker is available at JBL's online store and other retail channels, which include 350 Samsung brand stores across the country.

