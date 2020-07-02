Jayaraj-Bennix Custodial Deaths: Four Cops Arrested, Murder Charge Against 6

A church priest (C bottom) consoles family members of Jayaraj, 58, and son Bennix Immanuel, 31, allegedly tortured at the hands of police in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu on June 28, 2020.

The Crime-Branch CID on Thursday arrested three police personnel on Thursday in connection with the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district.

Jeyaraj and Bennicks, who had been arrested for “violating” lockdown norms over the business hours of their cell phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23 while in judicial custody. The police are accused of allegedly torturing father and sone at the Sathankulam police station.

The NewsMinute reported Inspector Sridhar, Sub Inspector Bala Krishnan and head constable Murugan were arrested on Thursday morning. Sub Inspector Raghu Ganesh had been arrested late Wednesday night shortly after Tamil Nadu Law Minister Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam assured that the government would ensure “highest punishment” to those responsible for the custodial deaths.

TNM reports that Constable Muthuraj has been held by the police but his name has not been added to the first information report (FIR) yet.

The Crime-Branch CID on Wednesday slapped murder charges on six people, including the two sub-inspectors, as it took over the probe into the case, amid intense judicial scrutiny and nation-wide outrage.

Within hours of taking over the probe on the directions of the Madras High Court, the specialised investigating agency altered the FIRs to include murder charges against SIs Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan, as many constables and members of Friends of Police (volunteers) of the Sathankulam police station, CB-CID sources told the Press Trust of India.

The murder charges capped dramatic developments both in the court and outside where a woman head constable witness to the happenings told a Magisterial probe that the two traders were thrashed an entire night by the other police personnel at Sathankulam station where they were detained over alleged lockdown violations late last month.

The death of the father-son duo on June 23, saw an outpouring of anger with people from various walks of life...

