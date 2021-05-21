Jayant Chaudhary to be New Chief Of RLD, Party Calls Meeting Of National Executive On May 25

After the demise of Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh recently, his son Jayant Chaudhary is all set to take forward the legacy of his father and grandfather. If sources are to be believed Jayant may be declared as the RLD president in a virtual meeting of the National executive called on May 25.

RLD general secretary Trilok Tyagi, party’s national president Chaudhary said, the post of national president has been lying vacant since Ajit Singh’s death on May 6 due to covid. In such a situation, a virtual meeting of the National Executive has been called on May 25 at 11 am. The appointment of the vacant national president and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

At the moment, Jayant Chaudhary is the national vice president of the RLD, however a unanimous decision will be announced at the national executive meeting. Jayant Chaudhary who is often seen as a youth icon and farmer leader by many in the Western part of the state. Jayant also shares good rapport with young politicians like Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party had even contested the 2017 state assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. RLD and Samajwadi Party also performed well in the recently concluded UP Panchayat Elections.

Ajit Singh, 82, former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief had passed away at a Gurgaon hospital battling Covid-19. Ajit Singh was the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, and was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on April 20.

Ajit Singh served as Member of Parliament for 8 terms, including one term as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. He served as Union Minister four times. He was deeply connected to the grassroots and was one of the influential leaders among farmers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here