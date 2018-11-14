Jayalalithaa's statue that hardly resembled her, replaced with a new one at AIADMK HQ

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam unveiled a new statue of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai on Wednesday. A statue of Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran was already erected at party headquarters. It was unveiled on Jayalalithaa's 70th birth anniversary on February 24. However, facing criticism from public for not resembling 'Amma', it had to be removed.