Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MLA Saravanan along with other DMK leaders filed complaint against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on erection of former chief minister Jayalalithaa's statue at KK Nagar in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. MLA Saravanan said, "This is against the Supreme Court ruling, one cannot raise statue in general public places."