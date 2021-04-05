Jaya Bachchan to Campaign Against Babul Supriyo in Poll-Bound West Bengal for TMC

Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party, Jaya Bachchan is likely to visit West Bengal on Monday to campaign for Trinamool Congress as part of the West Bengal assembly elections.

According to a report by ANI, Jaya Bachchan will be in West Bengal from April 5 to April 8 for campaigning for the TMC party candidates.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha member will campaign from TMC candidate from Tollygunge, Arup Biswas. The constituency is set to witness a tough fight as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister and party MP Babul Supriyo from the seat.

The development comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav “for a united and effective struggle against the BJP’s attacks on democracy and Constitution” and suggested that a meeting should be held after the assembly polls to “deliberate the issues and chart out a plan of action”.

The letter has been sent to several opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, DMK leader MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

The Trinamool Congress chief said that there is a need to present a credible alternative to the people of India.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal (/topic/west-bengal) polls were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6.