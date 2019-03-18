Jawans more important than cricket game: Gautam Gambhir on India vs Pakistan in WC 2019

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that jawans are more important than any cricket game when asked about whether India should play Pakistan in the World Cup, and further said that there is nothing wrong in forfeiting the game for two points."It's up to the BCCI to decide. Personally, there's nothing wrong in forfeiting the game as well, 2 points aren't that important, for me jawans are more important than any cricket game. Country comes first," Gambhir told reporters in Delhi.