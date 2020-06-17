Jawans made supreme sacrifice protecting India's integrity: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday paid tributes to the Indian Army personnel who were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh and said they have made the supreme sacrifice protecting the integrity of the nation.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also extended his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs.

'Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice at #GalwanValley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs,' Patnaik tweeted.

BJP national vice-president and former MP, Baijayant Panda said it is important for all Indians to stand united to back the armed forces.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement, it revised the figure to 20, saying 17 others who 'were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries'.

Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered 'proportionate casualties' but chose not to speculate on the number.

It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.