Jawan killed as Bangladesh troops open fire on BSF party in West Bengal

In a major provocative incident, Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) opened fire on a Border Security Force (BSF) party on October 17. One constable was killed and another was injured. Incident took place when BSP party was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party immediately returned following which the BGB troops opened fire on them. No such incident has happened in the last two decades. The BGB authorities have been contacted. Senior officials are on the spot.