Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVST) Class 6 Entrance Exam postponed; visit navodaya.gov.in for details

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 exam for admission to Class 6 has been postponed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The entrance exam was slated to be held on 16 May.

The exam has been cancelled for all the states and Union Territories except Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. Applicants can check the notification by visiting the official website navodaya.gov.in. As per the notification, a new date will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of the examination.

Students or their parents can check the notification by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit navodaya.gov.in >Step 2: On the homepage, check for the 'What's New' section >Step 3: Click on the 'Notification regarding postponement of date for conduct of Class VI JNVST 2021' link >Step 4: Download it and take a print out if necessary

Here's the direct link to access the notification: https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1

The NVS undertakes admission tests for Class 6 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas every year. There are approximately 80 seats in every school. Students are selected on the basis of a country-wide Selection Test. Shortlisted candidates are informed by the respective school's principal through SMS and followed by a registered post.

The JNVs were started in 1986 as per the National Policy of Education. There is no education fee in these schools. However, Rs 600 per month is charged towards boarding and lodging, uniform, and textbooks. This charge is applicable for students of Classes IX to XII towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi.

The students of SC/ST categories, all-girl students, and the students whose family income is below the poverty line (BPL) are exempted from this charge.

The main aim of JNVs is to provide quality education to students, especially those hailing from rural areas. At present, there are 661 schools operating across the country.

