Jawahar Lal Nehru did not let our security forces conquer PoK: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president took jibe at Congress party and Rahul Gandhi and also blamed India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for not letting forces conquer PoK. ''Rahul Gandhi raises questions on situation of Kashmir. I want to tell him that if questions are being raised about Kashmir today, it's because of your great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru. When our forces were going to conquer PoK, who stopped them? It was Jawaharlal Nehru'', said Amit Shah in Jammu.