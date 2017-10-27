Javier Ceppi's rise from 'jugaad' to World Cup showbiz

For Javier Ceppi, the pressure was on to deliver a tournament that was looked upon by the country as a catalyst of change

When Javier Ceppi first arrived in India, having been appointed as the tournament director of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Chilean was lost in transition.

It weren't the breezy mornings of November, 2014 that took Ceppi by surprise it was, in fact, what locals here call the 'Jugaad' - an easy way out to every situation.

"Probably the first word I learnt was jugaad, for me that word reflected all that we didn't want to do. I went time and again, no jugaad. The culture of jugaad, the culture of getting things done in the last minute was not going to work. So the first pain, apart from learning what jugaad meant, we took was that we visited all the important places, learnt nuisances of some languages in the first week of our job. It looked complicated at that time.

"We thought we had a lot of work to be done and that is why we said we can't leave it for the last minute. So we were buying from government of India, state government, DY Patil and then, like any other World Cup, it has its challenges, but the amount of goodwill and importance that different stakeholders had applied to this World Cup has been fantastic," Ceppi said on Thursday.

Someone who has closely watched Indian football would agree that the infrastructure and facilities in all six venues - Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati and Kolkata - were fairly away from international standards.

For Ceppi, the pressure was on to deliver a tournament that was looked upon by the country as a catalyst of change. And for a man who was part of the U-17 World Cup organising committee in UAE, 2013 and tournament director at home Chile in 2015, Ceppi was aware of the challenge.

"To organise a tournament of this scale and in India for the first time was a big challenge for us. The country was new to all this and we had that sense of anticipation.

"After a few bumps on the road, it believe it was a smooth ride overall. It was perhaps smoother than we expected it to be. The reception of the fans, the support from the government and the contribution of the 500 people working hard for the World Cup, everything has been immense. I believe, after this, India can host any World Cup or other big event in future and it's about time I re-apply for the post," Ceppi summed up.