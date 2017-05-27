Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav suspended for doping, will go for 'B' sample test

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav has been provisionally suspended after he failed a dope test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The 16-year-old's `A` sample has been tested positive for a banned substance 'stanozolol'.

The NADA conducted a dope test in Hyderabad during the 14th national youth Championship in April, when Rohit set a new meet record with a personal-best throw of 76.11m to clinch the gold medal.

Rohit, who clinched a silver medal at the second Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Bangkok, has now been given time until next week to get his confirmatory 'B' sample tested.

The athlete from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh would have to appear before a NADA disciplinary panel to prove his innocence.

Earlier in April, Indian weightlifter Sushila Panwar was also suspended provisionally after her `A` sample was found to be positive for a banned substance.

Meanwhile, Arjuna Awardee footballer Subrata Paul was also tested positive for a banned steroid.

Subrata failed a dope test conducted by the NADA in Mumbai when the Indian men's football team was going to Cambodia for a friendly match in February.

The goalkeeper will now go for the confirmatory 'B' sample test.

Paul, who made his debut in 2007, has made a total of 60 appearances for the national team so far.

Paul, nicknamed the ' Spiderman', has also won Nehru Cups (2007, 2009) and the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Challenge Cup in 2008. (ANI)