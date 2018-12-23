Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reacts on his coach's concern over support from SAI

Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medalist in Javelin Throw, Neeraj Chopra reacted on his coach Uwe Hohn's concern over support from Sports Authority of India (SAI). Neeraj Chopra said that Hohn is from Germany and things work differently there. "Coach said so because there have been delays due to holidays. Sooner it happens the better for us. We'll be able to focus on our training", said Neeraj Chopra. "Our coach is from Germany, the system there is different. Ours is a huge country, things can't happen in a jiffy", he added.