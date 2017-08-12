Javelin Throw final live updates: Watch Davinder Singh at World Championships on TV, online

Welcome to the live updates of IAAF World Championships 2017 Javelin Throw final, in which India's Davinder Singh Kang will be in action.

1:18am IST: It's over for Davinder. He throws 80.02m in his third attempt, which will not be enough to help him join the top-eight for the last three rounds. It looks like the Punjab athlete struggled due to his shoulder injury concerns.

1:12am IST: Davinder drops to the last spot after Rio Olympic silver medallist Julius Yugo of Kenya, who fouled his first attempt, throws 76.29, surpassing the Indian's mark of 75.40m.

1:05am IST: Disappointing! Davinder comes up with a foul throw in his second attempt. One last throw remaining. He needs to throw more than the 81m-mark to finish among the top-eight.

Bizarre!!! Kang runs in and doesn't throw. Goes back to a short run up. Throws a poor one around 70M. Touches the line. DQ.#IAAFWorlds — Sundeep Misra (@MisraSundeep) August 12, 2017

1:02am IST: Davinder's first attempt of 75.40m is the lowest among the 12 fair throws in the first-round. He needs to considerably improve to finish among the top-eight and make the last round of the final.

12:58am IST: Nine men have made their first attempt so far, and the Indian holds the last spot.

Germany's Johannes Vetter tops the list with 89.89m. Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott is second with 84.48m.

12:55am IST: Davinder Singh's first throw is 75.40m, which is below-par.

12:45am IST: We're all set for the final. Davinder is third on the startlist. Season-topper Vetter is likely to throw fifth.

12:30am IST: While you are waiting for the action to begin, check out what Davinder's coach Kashinath Naik has to say about his ward's chances of finishing on the podium on Sunday.

"Stat Alert: At the 2015 Worlds, the Gold medal-winning throw was 92.72m, while the Bronze medalist threw 87.64m," Kashinath told the Firstpost.

12: 30am IST: Davinder qualified with a throw of 84.22m, which was close to his personal best of 84.57m. His throw is the seventh best among 13 contestants.

However, Germany's Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler are favourites to finish 1-2 after coming up with the only 90m-plus throws this season.

12:25am IST [Sunday]: We are exactly 20 minutes away from the start of the big final. Will Davinder be able to finish on the podium? Tell us in the comments section.

All you need to know about Davinder Singh Kang | For live streaming information can be found below

12:15am IST: Final format -- A total of 13 athletes will be in action in the final. Each athlete will have three throws in the initial round and the top-eight will progress to the next round of the final. The top eight will then have three more throws, which will determine the medalists.

Check out our preview below.

London will witness the penultimate day action of the world meet on Saturday, August 12. With quite a few big events, including the 4x100m relay and 5,000m final scheduled for the day, the focus shifts to Javelin Throw final, which will see 13 athletes battling for glory.

The 28-year-old athlete from Punjab exceeded expectations when he outclassed compatriot and world junior champion Neeraj Chopra in the qualification round on Thursday, August 10 to become the first Indian to reach the final of Javelin Throw in a World Championships edition.

Tough job awaiting Davinder

Davinder will face an uphill task in the final after qualifying seventh among the 13 finalists. His qualifying throw of 84.22m was close to his personal best of 84.57m, which he achieved in the first leg of India Grand Prix Athletics in Patiala earlier this year.

Davinder's throw was also better than reigning Olympic champion Thomas Rohler's effort of 83.87m in the qualifying round, but the German along with his compatriots Johannes Vetter and Andreas Hofmann have been in brilliant form this season and are looking set to clean sweep the Men's Javelin Throw event.