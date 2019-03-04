Javed Ali to judge singing-based reality show for kids

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) After his stint as a judge on "Indian Idol" last year, singer Javed Ali will take up judging duties once again, this time for a singing-based reality show for children.

"I had a great time on 'Indian Idol' and now I am continuing my journey with 'SuperStar Singer'. This is a kids' singing reality show and will have children participating from the age group of 2 to 14 years. We will soon be starting with pan-India auditions," Javed said in a statement.

The "Guzarish" hitmaker will be joined by singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya.

According to a source, singer Neha Kakkar might join them on the judging panel of the show that will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

