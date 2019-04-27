Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj reaches Begusarai to campaign for Kanhaiya Kumar

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union's (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar who is contesting election as a candidate of the Communist party of India (CPI) from Begusarai has support from many big faces from Bollywood. On Friday poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Prakash Raj and many college students from JNU shared the stage and campaigned for Kumar. Actress Shabana Azmi and Swara Bhaskar also campaigned in Begusarai for Kanhaiya few days back. He is battling BJP's Giriraj Singh for the seat. Three phases of LS polls are over in Bihar while the other four phases will take place on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19 respectively.