Javadekar's remarks on COVID-19 vaccination false claim, everyone knows of vaccine shortage: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat speaking to ANI

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat has termed as "false claim" Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar's remarks that vaccination against COVID-19 in the country will be completed before December this year.

She alleged that "lies, more lies is hallmark of Modi government".

"Lies, more lies and false claims, these are the hallmarks of this government. It is very, very unfortunate that Prakash Javadekarji is saying so when people are struggling to get vaccinated. He has made a mockery of insecurity that people are feeling today," Karat told ANI .

She alleged that Centre has still not learnt from the mistakes despite the "huge humanitarian crisis in India caused by the government's policies".

Karat, who is a member of CPI-M politburo, said statics even on CoWIN suggest that at most two million people have been vaccinated in a day.

"If you want to cover 65-70 per cent of population above 18 years, you need to vaccinate at least nine to 10 million people a day," she said

The CPI-M leader said that there is shortage of vaccines in the national capital and "vaccine centers are shut".

"There is crisis and shortage of vaccine supply everybody knows that. Yesterday the head of so-called expert committee himself said that there is shortage of vaccines," she said.

Javadekar had made the remarks about vaccination being "completed" in the country in response to allegations leveled earlier in the day by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference. (ANI)