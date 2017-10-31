Jasprit Bumrah grabs number one spot in ICC T20 bowlers rankings

In 27 T20I matches for India, Bumrah has been outstanding, bagging 37 wickets at an average of just a tick over 18.

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah’s rise in international cricket continued with the 23-year-old getting rewarded with the number one spot in the latest ICC T20 bowlers rankings. In 27 T20I matches for India, Bumrah has been outstanding, bagging 37 wickets at an average of just a tick over 18. It will certainly boost his confidence ahead of the three-match T20I home series against New Zealand which begins on Wednesday.

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim dropped down one place in the T20I rankings, as a result, Bumrah regained the top position. The right-arm fast bowler also reached the third position in ODI rankings on Monday.

India captain Virat Kohli also holds the top position in ODIs after edging AB De Villiers, who now ranks second. Kohli also dominates in the shorter format as he is ranked number one in T20Is too, with Australia’s Aaron Finch holding the second position.

India’s win over New Zealand in the upcoming T20 series will help their arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the top spot in the rankings. Currently, New Zealand holds the top position in the shortest format of the game with 125 points. Pakistan are closing in as they have reached to 124 points after thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20 series. (With PTI inputs)