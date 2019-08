Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrated the Raksha Bandhan two days earlier as he has been called for "Team India duties" Bumrah celebrated the festival with sister Juhika and shared the pictures on twitter. "Team India duties means I won't be here for Raksha Bandhan but I just couldn't miss out on celebrating with you, Juhika. Thank you for always being there for me," Jasprit Bumrah wrote on Twitter.