Jason Derulo slammed for 'terrible' performance

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Singer Jason Derulo has been slammed by fans for his "terrible" performance during a half-time show at the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game.

The match took place on Thursday here, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Accompanied by DJ Jae Murphy, Derulo began his performance with a rendition of his hit song "Talk dirty to me", dancing across the stage. He was later joined by groups of dancers and cheerleaders during his performance on "Love like that". He finished his performance with "Want to want me".

A group of supporters joined him during this performance, but it looked like none of them knew what song Derulo was singing.

Following his performance, fans immediately took to Twitter to slam Derulo, saying that having him perform at a football stadium was disrespectful.

"Having Jason perform anywhere near a football stadium is a way bigger disrespect to the troops than kneeling for the anthem," one user wrote.

Another questioned why Derulo was chosen as the half-time performer instead of Big Sean, who was also at the stadium to watch the game.

"Big Sean is in the stadium, but the NFL decided it would be a better idea to have Jason perform? Terrible" the user tweeted.

Politician Bakari Sellers also took a dig at Derulo and tweeted: "Man, Jason out here sounding like me in the shower."

