Japan's next prime minister Yoshihide Suga emerges from behind the curtain

Tokyo: Yoshihide Suga charted an unlikely course to the cusp of Japan's premiership.

While most leading Japanese lawmakers come from elite political families, Suga is the son of a strawberry farmer and a schoolteacher from the country's rural north. He is known more for expressionless recitations of government policy than flashes of charisma. And at 71, he is even older than Shinzo Abe, who suddenly announced in late August that he was resigning as prime minister because of ill health.

Yet on Monday, Suga, the longtime chief Cabinet secretary to Abe, was overwhelmingly elected as leader of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party during a conclave at a luxury Tokyo hotel. The party has governed Japan for all but four years since the Second World War and controls Parliament, virtually assuring that Suga will be elected prime minister during a special session this week.

He will have to hit the ground running.

Suga will take office in the middle of a pandemic that has devastated Japan's economy, effectively erasing years of growth under Abe. Japan also is facing deepening pressure from China and North Korea. And it is losing a prime minister who built his foreign policy legacy partly on successful management of President Donald Trump, the mercurial leader of Japan's most important strategic ally.

While Suga has vowed to pick up where Abe left off, he has never clearly articulated his own vision for Japan, the world's third-largest economy.

"Generally, politicians have at least a facade of expressing ideals," said Megumi Naoi, an associate professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego, who said she would usually expect "policy statements about the 'type of world that I want to see.'"

Despite nearly a quarter-century in national politics, Suga, who served essentially as Abe's chief of staff and as the main government spokesman, "hasn't really come out with very strong policies," Naoi said.

Still, news of his ascendance appeared to have reassured the nation after a string of revolving-door prime ministers. And in Japan, where stability often outweighs ideology, Suga appealed to a tradition-bound political establishment that resists change.

In quickly locking up what had initially seemed a wide-open contest, Suga demonstrated behind-the-scenes political skills honed while serving Abe for nearly eight years.

"How quickly the talk coalesced toward Suga shows his political acumen," said Mireya Solis, director of the Centre for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

In many ways, Suga seems like yet another in a long line of dour Japanese politicians.

The most exciting nugget to emerge in recent news reports is the revelation that Suga, a teetotaler with a sweet tooth, starts and ends each day with 100 situps. On his website he says he likes river fishing and karate.

Suga, who declined a request for an interview, has promised to pursue some of the departing prime minister's most cherished goals. He is expected to further push for a revision of Japan's pacifist Constitution and the return of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea. He has also said he would roughly stick to Abe's signature economic formula, known as Abenomics, combining easy monetary policy, government spending and structural changes of industries like agriculture.

After showing a tiny sign that he might stake out new policy " a potential increase in a tax that has hampered consumer spending " Suga quickly backtracked.

With global turbulence from the coronavirus pandemic and rising geopolitical threats in Asia, many Japanese may feel that a successor who stays the course may be just what the country needs.

"Japan is not a country with revolutionary reform taking place very often," said Christina L Davis, director of the Program on US-Japan Relations at Harvard University. "Especially in times of crisis and uncertainty, being seen as a stable crisis manager could be an asset."

Suga may epitomise the status quo, but he has been a catalyst for significant change.

He is credited with helping Abe push through contentious security laws that allow Japan's military to join overseas combat missions alongside allies. He was also considered a strong proponent of a bill, passed two years ago, authorising a sharp increase in the number of foreign workers permitted in Japan.

