Japan's JCB take advantage of India's push for cashless economy

India, with its large population and rapidly growing economy, has become a key market in the global economy. In the future, a cashless market is expected to grow through the usage of credit cards and mobile payments. India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd, operationalised acceptance of JCB payment cards at ATMs and point of sale (POS) terminals in India. This development has enabled JCB to serve increasing number of tourists and business professionals with payment options at ATM and POS in India especially from Asia where JCB has a large number of card members. The total card member base of JCB is about 101 million spanning across 23 countries and territories. In April 2017, JCB established a subsidiary in Mumbai, the largest city in India, to further strengthen the alliance. In the future, JCB plan to issue a JCB-RuPay card that is available at JCB merchants worldwide in cooperation with the payment service Rupay to be provided by NPCI in 2018. This JCB-RuPay card will work as a RuPay card in India and as a JCB card outside the country. Japanese seasonings and processed food of Ajinomoto have been well known amongst people of Myanmar for more than 80 years. Ajinomoto recently setup a new company in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) with Myanmar FDA approval. "AJI-NO-MOTO" seasoning is produced through fermentation, a process similar to that used to make cheese and yogurt from milk. The seasoning uses natural products such as tapioca starch and sugar cane molasses, making the product a 100% natural. The Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) have placed the product in the safest category. Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) is not specified based on extensive scientific data. Quality food products create a happy and healthy life for all families.