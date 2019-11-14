Japan's ANA launches direct flight between Chennai and Tokyo

Chennai in southern India is popular city for Japanese companies. The reason is that there is an industrial complex area and that it is a major area for business in south India. Chennai is one of those Indian cities which is rapidly developing infrastructure. Under situation, Japan's airline "All Nippon Airways" has taken direct flight from Narita International Airport in Japan to Chennai. ANA is expanding service in Asia next to an increase flight route to Bangkok. At Chennai International Airport, ceremony of first flight between Narita to Chennai was held. Artists performed traditional dance and prayers were held in traditional rituals for safe journey of passengers. The passengers appreciated the launch of direct flight from Chennai to Tokyo. Many feel it will provide them better connectivity facility. ANA direct flight to South India will deepen business and people exchange between Japan and India.