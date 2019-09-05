Japanese PM Abe to visit India in December: Foreign Secy Vijay Gokhale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe in Russia's Vladivostok. Foreign Secretary of India, Vijay Gokhale gave a brief about the meeting to mediapersons. Gokhale said, "As you know, besides we have very cordial relationship with Japan over the years, the two Prime Ministers are also very good friends and know each other for a very long time. So, it was very cordial and warm discussion. A lot of discussion was on bilateral relationship with particular emphasis on the forthcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister to India for the Annual Summit that would take place sometime in December. The dates will be negotiated and announced in due course. Both leaders have agreed that the first 2+2 Ministerial meeting i.e. the Foreign and Defence Ministers of the two countries will have a meeting preferably before this Annual Summit. On Indo-Pacific issue, Gokhale said, "It's (Indo-Pacific) an issue on which Japan-India share similar views. PM Abe spoke of free and open Indo-Pacific and importance of bilateral cooperation, on economic side and in terms of people-to-people relations to build secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."