Japanese PM Abe to arrive on Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be on a two-day visit to India beginning Wednesday during which the two countries are expected to scale up their strategic cooperation.

Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold the 12th India-Japan Annual Summit in Gujarat during the visit. This will be the fourth annual summit between Modi and Abe.

"The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multifaceted cooperation... under the framework of their 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' and will set its future direction," an External Affairs Ministry statement said.

--IANS

