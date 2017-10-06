Japanese GP: Hamilton dominates rain-hit second practice session

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 6 (ANI): Three-time world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton produced a rich vein of form as he emerged out as a quickest driver in a rain-hit second practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday.

The Formula One championship leader, who clocked his fastest lap of one minute and 48.719 seconds, was 0.799 seconds faster than Esteban Ocon for Force India, Sport24 reported.

Ocon's team-mate Sergio Perez finished third quickest while Williams drivers of Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll were fourth and fifth fastest respectively.

It should be recalled that Hamilton has previously won twice in Suzuka in 2014 and 2015, besides also ending as a runner-up to former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg in last year's race.

A victory in this weekend's race will move the Briton a step closer to a third F1 title in four years with Mercedes and his fourth overall.

With just five races remaining, Hamilton is currently standing at the top of the drivers' championship and maintaining a lead of 34 points after winnings six out of 13 races this year. (ANI)