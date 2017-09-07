Japanese firm starts self-drive car business in India

India's remarkable economic growth leads to increasing demand for passenger cars. Orix, the prominent leasing company in Japan, started Self-drive Car Rental business to serve customers. Its business has shown healthy growth. Focusing on the large population of India, Orix has established a line-up of popular cars and luxury models. The number of overseas students studying Japanese has increased more than 30 times in the last 36 years, especially in Asian countries, which have experienced a 20 per cent increase in the numbers of students learning Japanese in 2016. Amidst this language boom of Japanese in ASEAN countries, CASIO is working together with teachers and students of Japanese language departments. The number of Japanese language classes has increased even in elementary schools in Vietnam shows how popular the Japanese language has become. With the capabilities of technology, the possibilities in language learning become ever greater.