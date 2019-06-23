Japanese designers collaborate with Indian artists to manufacture Japanese outfits

Japanese textile designers Chiaki Maki and Parva Tanaka have laid deep roots of Japanese tradition in India by collaborating with the Indian artisans and manufacturing traditional hand-woven Japanese outfits in Dehradun. Chiaki and Parva started working with the Indian artisans and opened their own work station in 2017, Ganga Maki Textile Studio in Bhogpur, Uttarakhand. Rakesh Singh is the Indian director for their textile studio. Beautiful and distinctive Japanese outfits are manufactured in their studio with the help of hardworking weavers and artisans, putting in their efforts to produce authentic outfits. Currently, about 50 workers, including, 10 weavers, five tailors, women workers for various hand-woven tasks, caretakers, and farmers are working at Ganga Maki Textile Studio. They conduct exhibitions twice a year, displaying their hand-woven outfits for the visitors.