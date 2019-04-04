Japan and Palau strengthens business ties

Marking the 25th anniversary of Japan and Palau diplomatic relationship, "Palau Business Seminar" was held jointly by the Embassy of the Republic of Palau. More than 130 participants attended the seminar, and it highlighted the high level interest of Palau. Japanese government is strengthening the relationship with countries around Pacific, Asia, and India. The island nation is also an important partner and promotes the economic development of the country while protecting the interest of the people. Strong relationship of Japan and Palau for 25 years will lead to future development and economic cooperation.